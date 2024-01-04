TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry on Thursday announced the name of her new puppy.
Barry asked News Channel 8 viewers for suggestion for the puppy’s name.
And the winner is…
Cooper!
by: Kevin Accettulla
Posted:
Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry on Thursday announced the name of her new puppy.
Barry asked News Channel 8 viewers for suggestion for the puppy’s name.
And the winner is…
Cooper!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now