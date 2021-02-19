Ready to rumble? Only 50 days remain until WrestleMania heads to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay is officially only 50 days away from the World Wrestling Entertainment’s “showcase of the immortals” at Raymond James Stadium.

No official ticket information has been announced from WrestleMania 37, which will take place over the course of two nights on April 10 and 11.

WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place in Tampa last year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to Orlando where it was pre-recorded without a live audience.

WWE continues to broadcast shows from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, where fans are welcomed to participate in “WWE ThunderDome,” a virtual experience where fans are broadcast on screens behind the wrestlers, rather than in attendance in person.

