Raymond James Stadium to take over University Mall’s vaccination duties Monday

TAMPA (WFLA) — The state-supported vaccination site at the University Mall in Hillsborough County will permanently relocate to Raymond James Stadium Monday.

To accommodate the change, the state-supported COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium will permanently relocate to University Mall on Tuesday.

The last day of vaccinations at University Mall will be Saturday. The first day of vaccinations at Raymond James will be Monday.

The last day of COVID-19 testing at Raymond James will be Saturday. The first day of testing at University Mall will be Tuesday.

The health department says the site swap will address logistical problems such as traffic congestion and long wait times that were occurring for seniors awaiting vaccines at University Mall. The relocation to the stadium will allow up to 3,200 people per day.

Individuals who have scheduled first or second dose vaccine appointments do not need to take any additional action, the health department says. Anyone with vaccine or testing appointments at these locations will have their appointments honored at the new location.

Additionally, if you received your first dose vaccine at University Mall, you will be automatically scheduled to receive your second dose at Raymond James.

If you’re interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment at Raymond James Stadium, you can call 866-200-3896 or visit MyVaccine.FL.gov.