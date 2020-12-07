Raptors GM on season after 3 positive tests: ‘We think, following these protocols, we can get through this’

Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, front, competes for possession against Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “We think, following these protocols, we can get through this.”

The general manager of the Toronto Raptors, Bobby Webster, is not overly concerned about the three positive COVID-19 tests discovered within the organization prior to the start of training camp.

“We had a full training camp today,” he said in a Zoom interview on Monday afternoon. “We are comfortable that the three cases were isolated. There have been no further positive tests.”

Although Webster failed to clarify if the positive cases were connected to any of the players, he did state he believes the entire team is accustomed to following the proper protocols.

“We are all in the habits of waking up in the morning, getting tested, wearing your masks, eating your food in your room,” said Webster.

The Raptors first preseason game is on the road on Saturday.

They will play their first game at Amalie Arena, which is also a preseason game, on Dec. 18.

“I would like to believe we are providing entertainment and other things for the greater good of the public,” said Webster, in response to a question pertaining to how he feels in regards to the success of the upcoming season. “We will continue to confront those challenges but I do think, from a professional matter, basketball is our livelihood. We think, following these protocols, we can get through this.”