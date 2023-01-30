TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Leave your tight pants at home and get ready to head to Clearwater.

Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane’s location is set to open Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain, known for its chicken tenders, is one of the country’s fastest growing chicken franchises with nearly 700 locations nationwide.

The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location in Clearwater. It will be Raising Canes’ third location in Florida. The chain has two other locations in Homestead and South Beach.

Raising Cane’s is best known for its cooked-to-order chicken tenders with a special marinade and Cane’s sauce. It also offers crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Customers can dine in, order takeout, or place their order online and pick it up.

Source: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Source: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Source: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Source: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Source: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Source: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

The grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. A ribbon cutting with Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will take place at 9:30 a.m. The festivities will continue with a DJ onsite until 8 p.m. Twenty customers will have a chance to win free food for a year. Customers must enter to win by 9 a.m.

Clearwater’s Raising Cane’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.raisingcanes.com.