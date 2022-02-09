Purple street lights still not fixed, neighbors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local homeowners say street lights around Hillsborough that appear purple haven’t been replaced despite reports to Tampa Electric.

In October, 8 On Your Side reached out to TECO about the different colored lights after receiving questions from viewers.

At the time, spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs said, “Some of those lights, a few versions that were manufactured in 2019, are having some issues where the light might appear purple.”

Jacobs went on to explain, each streetlight comes with 3 filters that are red, yellow and blue, the primary colors. The yellow filters will sometimes malfunction, and the leftover filters will create a purple tint.

“So there’s red, blue and yellow,” she said. “If you take the yellow away, what are you left with? Red and blue, which makes purple. When all of those filters are not working right, it can distort the color of the light.”

In October, Jacobs asked homeowners to report the different color street lights so crews could install a replacement.

Fast forward to February, homeowners said the lights are still shining purple.

“It’s almost like there’s a black light, like I said, just kind of as you’re driving by and it shines in the house. It’s a different brightness,” Brian Frias said. “It’s distracting as you’re driving by, and it’s only this light here, so, maybe if all of them were like that but it’s only this one.”

After hearing the concerns, 8 On Your Side questioned TECO about the ongoing issue.

Jacobs sent the following statement: