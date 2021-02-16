Publix suspends vaccination scheduling due to country’s inclement weather

TAMPA (WFLA) — Publix has temporarily suspended sign ups for their vaccination program Tuesday due to the rough winter weather conditions throughout much of the country.

According to the National Weather Service, a coast-to-coast winter storm extending across the Great Plains and down into the Deep South could cause a cold snap unlike anything seen since 1905.

The supermarket said the conditions have delayed vaccine shipments, and is asking seniors to check back later for updates on new appointment slots.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Health Department will provide updates to all the state’s distribution partners throughout the weather delay.

Publix provides COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Sarasota, Manatee, and Polk counties.

