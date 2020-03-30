Publix offering rent relief for tenants in its shopping centers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix announced it will be offering rent relief to businesses operating in Publix-owned shopping centers that have closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The assistance includes waiving rent for two months as well as waiving payments for common area maintenance fees and taxes, regardless of the tenant’s access to other relief or assistance, the company said.

“As a company that started as a small business 90 years ago, Publix wants to help
businesses renting from us survive the economic impact of these unexpected closures,” said
Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous.

Publix operates 1,243 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virgina.

