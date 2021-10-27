Publix installs drug-disposal kiosks at select Tampa Bay pharmacies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To help customers dispose of leftover, expired, or unused prescription medications, Publix Pharmacy has installed drug-disposal kiosks in select pharmacies.

In addition to the kiosks, Publix Pharmacy offers drug-disposal packets to customers who receive a less than 28-day opioid prescription and for all other prescriptions upon request.

Publix said when combined with water in a prescription bottle, the contents inactivate the medication. The bottle and medication can then be thrown into the trash.

The grocery store chain also noted that illegal drugs, controlled substances, thermometers, inhalers, lotions/liquids, aerosol cans, needles, and hydrogen peroxide will not be accepted.

Below is the list of drug-disposal locations across Tampa Bay:

Citrus Shoppes of Citrus Hills — 2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL Crystal Springs Shopping Center — 6760 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods — 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, FL Publix Plaza Inverness — 1012 W. Main St., Inverness, FL

Hernando Brooksville Square — 19390 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL

Hillsborough Publix at Walden Woods — 2202 Jim Redman Parkway, Plant City, FL H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center — 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL Baycare St. Joseph’s Hospital — 3003 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL Plant City Crossing — 2515 Thonotosassa Rd., Plant City, FL

Manatee University Walk — 2875 University Parkway, Sarasota, FL

Pasco Collier Commons — 2121 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, FL Southgate Shopping Center — 5127 U.S. 19 S., New Port Richey, FL The Shoppes at Sunlake Centre — 18901 State Rd. 54, Lutz, FL

Pinellas Publix — 7880 113th St., Seminole, FL Baycare Mease Countryside Hospital — 1840 Mease Dr., Safety Harbor, FL Baycare Morton Plant Hospital — 300 Pinellas St., Clearwater, FL

Polk Lake Miriam Square Shopping Center — 4730 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL Winter Haven Square — 6031 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, FL Imperial Lakes Plaza — 2040 Shepherd Road, Mulberry, FL Publix — 606 Havendale Blvd., Auburndale, FL Lake Gibson Shopping Center — 6767 U.S. Highway 98 N., Lakeland, FL Lakeland Regional Medical Center — 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL Winter Haven Hospital — 200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven, FL Publix — 606 Havendale Blvd., Auburndale, FL

Sarasota Cocoplum Village Shops — 17179 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL



For a full list of locations statewide, visit Publix’s website.