TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready for a sweet surprise. Publix is taking its ice cream truck on the road in the Tampa Bay area next month.

The company is dishing out free treats in 11 cities, including three cities in the Tampa Bay area.

Here’s when and where the truck will stop in the Tampa Bay area:

Sunday, July 9: Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 West Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 10: Payne Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13: Barnett Family Park, 730 East Orange Street, Lakeland, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The ice cream truck will have a variety of flavors for everyone to try, including non-dairy options.

“Enjoy a cool treat on us and join in on some fun and games,” Publix said.