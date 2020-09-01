Publix buys over 11 million pounds of produce, 500K gallons of milk from farmers to donate to food banks

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Just five months after launching a new initiative to help out farmers during the coronavirus pandemic Publix says more than 11 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk have been purchased and donated to Feeding America® member food banks.

Publix Charities is donating an additional $3 million to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit partners, bringing its total 2020 giving to $5 million.

Its latest donation will support 32 member food banks throughout the Southeast as well as 215 other organizations throughout Publix’s operating area.

“Millions of Americans aren’t sure where they will get their next meal, and as a food retailer, we can make a difference,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It’s been our privilege at Publix to help people in need for many years, most recently with our new program supporting farmers, food banks and families hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Publix is also grateful to Publix Charities for their continuing efforts to alleviate hunger in the communities we serve by bringing nourishment to people who need it most, especially during these difficult times.”

Since 2011, Publix has donated more than 525 million pounds of food, equaling over 400 million meals, including more than 35 million meals already donated in 2020.

