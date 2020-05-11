1  of  2
Public Mass for Catholics resumes in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Catholic churches in Tampa Bay officially resume daily Mass on Monday.

Bishop Gregory Parkes with the Diocese of St. Petersburg, announced that the public celebration of Mass will resume.

Parishes are permitted to celebrate daily Mass, Monday through Saturday morning only.

Those who are ill, elderly or have underlying health conditions are still urged to stay home and observe mass virtually.

Social distancing measures will still be followed. Churches will not exceed 25% maximum capacity. There will be no shared hymnals or missalettes, no collection baskets passed around and no physical contact, such as hand handing or handshaking. Also, parishioners are encouraged to wear face masks and use hand hygiene.

“We’re going to maintain the social distancing requirements that have been in effect. We’re going to ask people to wear masks, I’m reminding all of my folks to wash their hands before they come to church and after they get back home, and we’ll disinfect the building after each use,” said Fr. Alan Weber, Pastor of All Saints Catholic Church in Clearwater. “Anything that can reduce the risk of passing infection.”

A date has not yet been determined to resume Sunday Masses in person, however, the bishop said he hopes the community can unite for public Sunday worship by Pentecost, May 31.

