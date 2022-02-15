Public invited to attend Tampa noise ordinance meeting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On any night of the week, it’s not hard to find bars blaring music on Howard Avenue.

Craig Newman, who lives nearby, says the noise pounds on into the early hours of the morning, and it’s gotten even louder since the start of the pandemic.

“The COVID brought a lot of things outdoors, so, we had a lot of outdoor activity. You start seeing, allowing these bars, and the city allowed them to put up tents and they never took down the tents when the city said stop,” Newman said. “The music that is blasting and coming out of there. I have to wear ear plugs in my ear.”

In January, the Tampa City Council passed a citywide noise ordinance that would limit amplified sound after midnight. The rule would also give police the ability to cite businesses without giving them a five-minute warning. But days after the decision, the city council reversed its vote. Now Councilman Joe Citro says they’re rethinking the rule.

“Now, what we’re going to do is move forward in April, redefine the ordinance and then we’re going to bring it back for a vote,” Citro told 8 On Your SIde.

Citro said the city wants to balance the needs of bar owners who are trying to make a living while also considering the needs of homeowners who are trying to get some sleep.

The Tampa City Council plans to hold multiple meeting to discuss the new rule. The public is invited to attend.

The next meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. More information about the meeting is available on the city’s website.