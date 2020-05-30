LIVE: Protesters gather outside Tampa Police Department

*Warning: Video above is live. Viewer discretion is advised*

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- As protests pop up across the nation following the death of George Floyd, dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Tampa Police Department Saturday morning.

Pain and outrage continue to spread throughout the country, in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man died on Monday while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

An 8-minute video of the incident shows a white police officer with his knee on 46-year-old Floyd’s neck as he pleads, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.” Minutes later, Floyd goes silent. He was later pronounced dead.

Since Floyd’s death, the police officer seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, not only has been fired but as of Friday afternoon, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The fallout from Floyd’s death has stirred the country, especially in the epicenter of where the fatal incident took place: Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests turned into riots throughout the week, leaving in its wake, looted stores, and burned-out buildings.

The outcry for justice for Floyd, has now made been embraced throughout the nation, with protest held in Phoenix, Denver, Louisville, Memphis and Columbus.

Now, protests are scheduled in the Tampa Bay area.

“This is a peaceful protest. Let me make that point blank clear. This is a peaceful protest. We aren’t here to incite riots. We aren’t here to ruffle feathers. We are here to bring awareness to the situation,” said Ali Muhammad, leader of Tampa Bay area activist group the New Black Panther Party.







The New Black Panther Party, plans to hold a protest outside of the Tampa Police District 3 Station at noon this Sunday.

“We are asking that you bring your signs, water, bring your mask. We are asking that everyone please follow the CDC guidelines and let’s come out and bring awareness to the senseless violence and the killing of a young black man that was lynched here in America a few days ago,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad tells WFLA.com, his first call to action began following the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012.

“I was birthed in the movement when Trayvon Martin got gunned down George Zimmerman. George Floyd is the same situation, it’s just a different year,” said Muhammad. “In 2020, African American males are still getting gunned down by the police.”

On Sunday, the New Black Panther Party not only hopes to bring the strained and tumultuous history between African-Americans and law enforcement to the forefront but they hope to also address violence and mounting crime within the Tampa Bay area.

“We are here for senseless violence here in our neighborhoods. Over the past three months, Tampa has had a spike in homicides and shootings. Every night I get calls of killings on blocks, this block, that block. There is retaliation and gang warfare going on in the city of Tampa. That’s also attention we need to bring awareness to,” Muhammad said.

The New Black Panther Party will hold their ‘I can’t Breathe’ Justice for George Floyd Solidarity March Sunday, May 31 at noon at 3808 N 22nd St., Tampa.

OTHER SCHEDULED PROTESTS:

Justice for George Floyd Protest hosted Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society

WHEN: Saturday, May 30 at 2 PM

WHERE: 56th Street and Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace, Florida

Justice For George Floyd + All Other Victims Of Police Brutality

WHEN: Saturday, May 30 at 2 PM

WHERE: 175 5th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Justice for George Floyd Protest – Tampa

WHEN: Sunday at 5 PM – 7 PM

WHERE: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33602