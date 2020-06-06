Protesters continue to gather in Downtown Tampa in latest George Floyd demonstration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protesters continue to gather in large groups on the streets of Downtown Tampa despite storms moving through Saturday night for the area’s latest demonstration in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Here are the latest updates from Saturday’s protests in Tampa Bay (all times ET):

6 p.m.: 8 On Your Side’s Melanie Michael reports live from Curtis Hixon Park as the group of protesters continued to grow throughout the past three hours. She noticed in tonight’s group there was a lot of younger protesters in the crowd.

8 On Your Side’s Justin Schecker reports live from St. Petersburg where protesters are trying to keep the momentum going despite heavy rain moving through the area.

5:30 p.m.: The downtown crowd is continuing to grow, according to News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael. More protesters are arriving at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

4:40 p.m.: 8 On Your Side’s Melanie Michael is following a group of protesters walking along the Riverwalk and Kennedy Boulevard.

The group started at the Tampa Museum of Art, walked down Ashley Drive, turned onto Kennedy Boulevard but eventually turned back to walk on the Riverwalk.

