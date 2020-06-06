Protester arrested after throwing bottles at deputies in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after throwing bottles at Hillsborough County deputies during a protest on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were monitoring a mostly peaceful protest near the Race Trac located on James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies came into contact with Osvaldo “Ozzy” Banda, 21, when he intentionally tried to injure officers on scene by throwing bottles at them.

Banda went back into the crowd of protesters, allegedly trying to hide. The sheriff’s office noted he was also wearing a face covering.

Deputies found Banda and fired one round of less-lethal ammunition as Banda again ran away from the protest.

The sheriff’s office later contacted Banda to make him aware there was a warrant for his arrest.

He turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail on Friday night.

“HCSO has learned that associates for Banda have been spreading misinformation regarding the incident and his arrest. To confirm why he was arrested, HCSO is releasing video footage that captured Banda in the act of throwing a bottle at deputies,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release.