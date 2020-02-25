Progressive to hire 1,000 people in Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Progressive Insurance has plans to hire 1,000 new employees in the Tampa area, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

According to the release, the company is hiring 8,000 people nationwide throughout 2020 to support its steady and rapid growth.

“Last year was monumental in terms of total numbers of hires, and as a result of consistent growth, we are continuing to expand our workforce to meet the needs of our customers,” said Chief Human Resource Officer, Lori Niederst. “We are always excited to add new talent to our team and for the opportunity to help them grow their careers with us. We have a history of promoting home-grown talent into successful leadership roles. For example, our CEO started as a claims adjuster and I joined Progressive as an analyst.”

Positions include customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis, among others.

The company offers flexible work arrangements, including working from home and compressed workweeks along with four weeks of paid leave for parents, and a casual dress code. There are also on-site medical facilities for employees and their families and fitness centers at select locations.

To apply for a position, visit Progressive.com/careers

