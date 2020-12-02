Programming note: How to watch WFLA News Channel 8 while football is on TV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Football is scheduled to air on NBC Wednesday afternoon but if you’re still looking to stay updated with your local news and weather, 8 On Your Side has you covered.

WFLA is scheduled to air a special edition of News Channel 8 with Jen Leigh, Jennifer Penate and Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips at 3 p.m. to bring you the latest Tampa Bay news and weather. NBC’s coverage of the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

You can then watch a special digital edition of News Channel 8 on WFLA.com or the free WFLA app from 5 to 5:30 p.m. with Jen Leigh, Jennifer Penate and Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips.

WFLA will return to normal programming after NFL coverage with News Channel 8 at 7 p.m.

NBC will air the 88th annual lighting of the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree in New York City starting at 8 p.m.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss