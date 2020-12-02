Programming note: How to watch WFLA News Channel 8 while football is on TV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Football is scheduled to air on NBC Wednesday afternoon but if you’re still looking to stay updated with your local news and weather, 8 On Your Side has you covered.

WFLA is scheduled to air a special edition of News Channel 8 with Jen Leigh, Jennifer Penate and Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips at 3 p.m. to bring you the latest Tampa Bay news and weather. NBC’s coverage of the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

You can then watch a special digital edition of News Channel 8 on WFLA.com or the free WFLA app from 5 to 5:30 p.m. with Jen Leigh, Jennifer Penate and Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips.

WFLA will return to normal programming after NFL coverage with News Channel 8 at 7 p.m.

NBC will air the 88th annual lighting of the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree in New York City starting at 8 p.m.