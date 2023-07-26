SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Fire Department is now part of the state’s HEROS program, which stands for Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support.

The program will allow firefighter EMTs and paramedics to provide free naloxone to a trusted family member or friend when responding to overdose calls, ultimately giving patients a second chance.

“It acts as a sort of a safety net in allowing the public to help us reverse the opioid overdose. The hope is that a friend of a loved one recognizes the opioid overdose, administers the Narcan, and then calls 911 for the paramedics to come out,” said SCFD Medical Director Dr. Marshall Frank.

Oftentimes, Dr. Frank explains patients suffering from addiction are at high risk for repeat overdoses and if the patients stops breathing, every second counts.

“We get there very fast, the EMS clinicians get there very fast within four or five or six minutes, but if somebody can have their opioid overdose reversed in a matter of one or two minutes, that is obviously a bit more beneficial,” said Dr. Frank.

Local community partners say access to naloxone is critical as the community continues to deal with an opioid epidemic.

“This is a very very necessary step forward for our community. We have gotten to a point where we realize that fentanyl and opioids have been very troubling and traumatic in our community and has impacted our county in ways that many counties haven’t seen,” said CEO of Lightshare Behavioral Wellness and Recovery Shawny Robey.

Even support programs in neighboring Manatee County agree, especially with the amount of fentanyl making its way into the drug supply.

“I feel that the numbers are consistently rising and it is just getting worse,” said Sara Holloway with Centerstone’s Core Peer Program. “In 2016 there was the opioid crisis as well however, fentanyl wasn’t as prevalent back then. Back then, when I would meet with clients, you would find out what their substance of choice was and it would be opiates or meth and now, almost every client I see, their substance of choice is fentanyl.”

In 2022, SCFD responded to 844 drug overdoses and administered almost 1,100 doses of Naloxone.