TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area as AirFest returns to MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa Pride takes to the streets and Ybor City and much more.

Other events happening in the area include the Dunedin Seafood Festival and a charity event to help hungry kids in Sarasota.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 9211 Marina Bay Dr, Tampa

MacDill Air Force Base is welcoming back the public to its AirFest event on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, free to the public, will feature a variety of military and civilian flight performances, including the United States Navy Blue Angels.

“Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 promises to be a weekend packed with heart-pounding air performances and family-friendly activities showcasing all five branches of the military,” the event’s website says.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies take place at noon. Performance times and performances are subject to change, but include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a restored P-51 Mustang and more.

Location: E 9th Avenue & The HCC parking lot

The Tampa Pride 2022 street festival will have vendors, an artisan and crafts show, a community health fair, a food alley and Tampa “Pride at Night” located in the Tampa Cuban Club.

The event will take place at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus and the main stage will be located in the Cuban Club courtyard.

Food trucks will be located on 14th Street between 9th Avenue and Palm Avenue.

The 2022 diversity parade will take place on Saturday, taking its route east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue, down 7th Avenue to 20th Street. The parade begins at 4 p.m. in front of Centro Ybor.

Location: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Disney on Ice is headed to Amalie Arena this weekend with 50 beloved Disney friends coming to life through ice skating. Movies in the show include Toy Story 4, Froze, The Little Mermaid, Snow White and more.

Tickets are still available for show taking place from Friday through Sunday, with multiple shows a day.

Location: 51 Main St, Dunedin

The Dunedin Seafood Festival is celebrating local music and of course, seafood. The event will begin at Edgewater Park at 51 Main Street.

Bands begin performances at 11:45 a.m. and are scheduled for 3:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

The event celebrating everything tattoos, art, fashion and media will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds this year, starting Friday.

There will be tattoo contests, seminars, food trucks, a custom car show and custom chopper display, face painting, a pinup contest and more.

Location: 107 Shore Dr W, Oldsmar

The 62nd annual Oldsmar Days and Nights will be held all weekend, starting Friday, at R.E. Olds Park.

The festivities will feature over 60 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and an array of rock music from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday is the annual parade with over 100 entries, beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public and free.

Location: 2628 E. Lake Ave, Tampa

The Caregiver’s Helping Hand Inc. 11th annual community baby shower is this Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New moms can head to the free, socially distanced drive-thru event to pick up a gift basket and other items.

A pregnant mother must be in the car at the time of pick-up and ID and registration are required.

Location: Nathan Benderson Cir, Sarasota

All Faiths Food Bank is bringing back its popular event after a two year hiatus, beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The event kicks off the annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger, supporting efforts to feed children in the area when they don’t have access to meals and pantries at school.

The Nathan Benderson Park event features a 1-mile “fun walk” and a 5K walk. Participants will receive t-shirts and a light breakfast.