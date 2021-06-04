Pride Month events continue, sports, volunteer events kick up in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (Fla.) – It’s officially Pride Month and Celebrations are taking place not just in St. Petersburg, but across the Tampa Bay area.

And as things continue to open throughout the area, events like Topgolf and new cleanup efforts on our beaches are resuming.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

This weekend, Topgolf and the Tampa Sports Authority will be holding the event on Friday and Saturday. Further information on Raymond James Stadium can be found online.

2. Pride OUTside

This event at Vinoy Park will kick off St. Petersburg Pride with a 5K run run or walk, located at 701 Bayshore Drive Northeast beginning at 7 a.m. A virtual option for the run/walk is also available for those across the country, and the website reports people from as far as California have signed up.

A high-heeled “Diva Dash” will happen after the fan, for folks to show what it takes in their finest stilettos.

The Pride OUTside festival will take place after the race, with entertainment, vendors, and for those 21 and older, your first beer is free.

3. St. Pete Ocean Sweep Trash Collection Tournament

Do something good this weekend (with perks, including a free drink for those of age and discounts from vendors) and help the Earth by picking up some litter in St. Petersburg this weekend. The main event location will take place at St. Pete Pier Spa Beach, at 660 2nd Ave. beginning at 8 a.m. for registration and free breakfast for volunteers.

“Weigh ins” will be held at multiple locations throughout the weekend to ensure safety. Tournament prices are valued at $10,000 and registration is $30.

4. Leogland “NINJAGO Days” return

“NINJAGO” Days will return to Legoland in Winter Haven beginning Saturday. Guests can “discover their inner ninja” and meet heroes during the 10th anniversary of the NINJAGO brand.

New events this year include “NINJAGO Legacy Quest” and “School of Spinjitzu.”

“This limited-time event will feature ninja-themed activities, exclusive LEGO character meet-and-greets and delicious, kid-friendly treats all the Theme Park built for kids,” a press release reads.

5. Soliloquies for St. Petersburg

This live event will be present in Williams Park on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free. Organization “St. Pete Shakes” will showcase “a distanced, move-through performance of select male character Shakespeare speeches performed by an all female cast.”

6. SPCA Walk for Animals Fundraiser

In the 29th annual event, the SCPA Florida Walk will be held in downtown Lakeland. The dog-friendly fundraiser will include DJs, contests, demonstrations and more on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

Day-of activities include a dog costume contest, a kids zone, music, food and specialty vendors.

7. World Oceans Day at Mote Marine Aquarium

Celebrate the day at Mote Marine Aquarium and learn about sustainable living. Guests to the aquarium on Saturday can also enjoy giveaways and other activities to learn how to stay green and protect the environment in their everyday life.

The event is included in general admission and will run from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

8. Tampa Bay Home Show

If you’re in the market for a new home or home improvement, many, as in hundreds, of booths will be available at the Tampa Bay home show at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.