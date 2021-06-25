Orange County Choppers restaurant, museum grand opening, boat show returns & other fun events in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the summer months heat up, more events are returning to the Tampa Bay area, including the end to Pride month in St. Petersburg, capped off with a fireworks celebration, as well as the Tampa Bay Boat Show and a new Cuban sandwich throw down in a spot near and dear to the heart of the city of Tampa.

Be sure to check out your Max Defender 8 forecast before venturing out this weekend, as it’s been very stormy throughout our weekday afternoons.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, Suncoast Summer Fest

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is back for the 36th year in a row this weekend for two days of competitive motorsport racing.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is part of Suncoast Summer Fest which helps raise funds for six local charities. The Suncoast Summer Fest has multiple events planned through the next week and a half, including a fishing tournament, BBQ cookoff, and a parade.

2. Tampa Bay Boat Show

The three-day event will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds starting Friday. Saturday and Sunday will feature fishing and boating seminars.

The main floor of the show will include new boats, docking and safety equipment, outdoor and fishing supplies, trailers and more. The event will feature everything from yachts to kayaks and standup paddle-boards.

3. St. Pete Pride Picnic + Fireworks

For a $5 fee, those celebrating St. Pete Pride can enjoy the month’s final event with food trucks, vendors, live music and fireworks at dusk. The event will take place on Bayshore Drive NE and fireworks will begin around 9 p.m.

4. Pride at the Village

Pinellas Arts Village is presenting this event on Saturday with over 75 LGBTQ/ally vendors, community organizations and businesses from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Park Boulevard North in Pinellas Park.

The event will also feature live performances (including stand-up comedy), family and youth activities, outdoor and indoor bars, food trucks and booths, giveaways and more.

5. Regal Railways’ Toy Train & Toy Show/Sale

This St. Petersburg event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Christ Lutheran Church on 30th Avenue North.

Vendors will be selling various model trains, toys, diecast cars and more. Girl Scouts will also be selling food at the event. Cost of admission is $5 for adults and free for children.

6. Cuban Sammy Showdown

The showdown of Tampa’s most recognizable delicacy will take place at The Sail Plaza on Saturday, in partnership with DoorDash.

Bento Asian Kitchen, 4 Rivers Smokehouse and Forbici Modern Italian will create unique spins on the classic sandwich to showcase their creativity in a little rivalry.

Those who attend will get a chance to taste all three takes on the Cuban sandwich and vote through a moble site on the day of the event.

7. Repticon Sarasota

This national reptile convention will take to the Robarts Arena at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Numerous exhibitors will be present at the event, including Beasley Exotics, Butterflies ‘n Things, Everything Pets, Nauti-Lass Ponds & Critters, Inc., Ward’s World of Reptile Propagation and more.

One day, online only tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Super tickets, good for both days of the event, are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Kids age 4 and under get into the event for free.

8. OCC Road House Grand Opening Weekend

The grand opening celebrations of the OCC Road House restaurant and museum, as well as Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, will kick off on Friday and continue throughout the weekend.

Live entertainment will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with the restaurant and museum showcasing a fleet of customer motorcycles from the Orange County Chopper series. Hundreds of items of biker memorabilia, some never seen before, will also be on display.