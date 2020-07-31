President Trump to visit Tampa Bay Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump will return to Florida on Friday for a visit in Tampa.
The president is expected to fly into Tampa International Airport a little after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Then he’ll attend a roundtable discussion regarding COVID-19 and storm preparedness at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.
The president had planned to visit Miami on Saturday to raise money for his campaign, but the fundraiser was canceled due to Hurricane Isaias.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel previously reported both events would offer various access to Trump: $100,000 for a roundtable, photo and reception; $35,000 in donations or money raised from others for a photo and reception, and $5,000 for a reception.
It’s the president’s second visit to the Sunshine State this month. On July 10, Trump was in South Florida to discuss drug trafficking in the Caribbean and U.S. policy toward Venezuela. He also held a fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach.
