Prepping for Elsa: Here’s a list of storm shelters across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, several counties have opened shelters for residents in if they need a place to stay.

Here is a list of shelters that we will continually update as more information comes in:

Pinellas County

Lealman Exchange at 5175 45th St. N in St. Petersburg Opens at 9 a.m. for general population, those with pets, and people with special needs.

Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter (1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr Ave. in Clearwater) Opens at 9 a.m. for general population



Hillsborough County

Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Road in Riverview. Opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Pets are accepted, but owners must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around. Pets must arrive on a leash or in the carrier Proof of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats are required Owners must pet supplies including food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications, etc.



The first family is settling in at Riverview High School, the only Hillsborough shelter open for #TropicalStormElsa. Pets are welcome. Medical care unit on site too. https://t.co/va3AL6LYde pic.twitter.com/ZifGtFqUcB — Staci DaSilva (@WFLAStaci) July 6, 2021

Citrus County

Renaissance: Special Needs (3630 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461) Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday

Lecanto Primary: General Population & Pet Friendly (3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461) Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday



Hernando County