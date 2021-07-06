Prepping for Elsa: Here’s a list of storm shelters across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, several counties have opened shelters for residents in if they need a place to stay.

Here is a list of shelters that we will continually update as more information comes in:

Pinellas County

  • Lealman Exchange at 5175 45th St. N in St. Petersburg
    • Opens at 9 a.m. for general population, those with pets, and people with special needs.
  • Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter (1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr Ave. in Clearwater)
    • Opens at 9 a.m. for general population

Hillsborough County

  • Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Road in Riverview.
    • Opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
    • Pets are accepted, but owners must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around. Pets must arrive on a leash or in the carrier
    • Proof of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats are required
    • Owners must pet supplies including food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications, etc.

Citrus County

  • Renaissance: Special Needs (3630 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461)
    • Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday
  • Lecanto Primary: General Population & Pet Friendly (3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461)
    • Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday

Hernando County

  • Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
    • Opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday
    • Residents are asked to bring identification
    • Bring air mattress or sleeping bags
    • Bring medicines, blanket/sheet, snacks, water and personal hygiene products as needed
    • Those with special needs can call the special needs registry at (352) 754-4083 for transportation
    • Try to carpool since parking is limited

