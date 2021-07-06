Prepping for Elsa: Here’s a list of storm shelters across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, several counties have opened shelters for residents in if they need a place to stay.
Here is a list of shelters that we will continually update as more information comes in:
Pinellas County
- Lealman Exchange at 5175 45th St. N in St. Petersburg
- Opens at 9 a.m. for general population, those with pets, and people with special needs.
- Ross Norton Recreation Center shelter (1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr Ave. in Clearwater)
- Opens at 9 a.m. for general population
Hillsborough County
- Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Road in Riverview.
- Opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
- Pets are accepted, but owners must bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around. Pets must arrive on a leash or in the carrier
- Proof of current rabies vaccination and license for dogs and cats are required
- Owners must pet supplies including food, water, litter, treats, cleaning supplies, and medications, etc.
The first family is settling in at Riverview High School, the only Hillsborough shelter open for #TropicalStormElsa. Pets are welcome. Medical care unit on site too. https://t.co/va3AL6LYde pic.twitter.com/ZifGtFqUcB— Staci DaSilva (@WFLAStaci) July 6, 2021
Citrus County
- Renaissance: Special Needs (3630 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461)
- Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Lecanto Primary: General Population & Pet Friendly (3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461)
- Opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday
Hernando County
- Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
- Opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday
- Residents are asked to bring identification
- Bring air mattress or sleeping bags
- Bring medicines, blanket/sheet, snacks, water and personal hygiene products as needed
- Those with special needs can call the special needs registry at (352) 754-4083 for transportation
- Try to carpool since parking is limited