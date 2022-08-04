TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a “major announcement” sometime on Thursday morning, his spokesperson said.

The governor is holding a 10 a.m. press conference with Attorney General Ashley Moody on the premises of the Falkenburg Road Jail, but it’s unclear if he will make the announcement there.

In a tweet, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw said the governor plans to make a “major announcement” and told her followers to “prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year.”

“Everyone get some rest tonight,” Pushaw added.

Her social media tease comes as the governor strengthens his hold on the Republican party, and led many to wonder whether the governor would announce a presidential run.

“He’s running for president, isn’t he? ” one asked.

“I for one hope he doesn’t run for POTUS yet—Florida still needs him,” another added.

But Pushaw said the governor would not be making a campaign announcement.

“I’m a state spokesperson, so I don’t see internal polls. I can tell you this is an official announcement not a campaign one,” Pushaw said on Twitter.

A new poll by John Bolton‘s Super PAC shows DeSantis and former President Donald Trump neck and neck in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential contest.

The survey focused on voters in four battleground states—Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Voters in Georgia preferred DeSantis, who had 36% support compared to Trump’s 29% . In Ohio, he had a 2-point lead with 30% of support over Trump’s 28%.

Trump led DeSantis in North Carolina with the former president taking 37% support and DeSantis just 29%. Trump had a tighter grip on Pennsylvania, earning 40% support compared to 29% for DeSantis.