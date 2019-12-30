Pregnant woman shot in stomach at Sarasota intersection; siblings arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two siblings, a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old woman, are facing various charges after the boy allegedly shot a pregnant woman in her stomach in an apparent road rage incident Dec. 22.

Police said Rajanique Graves, 23, and James Phillips, 17, were near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Maple Avenue when they approached a car stopped in the road.

The people inside the car later told police they were speaking with someone at the intersection when the suspects in the car behind them got angry at them for stopping in the road. A short time later, the victims said they noticed the same vehicle following them.

Police said Graves drove up beside the victims’ car as Phillips pointed a large gun out of the rear window and fired two shots. The suspects then reportedly sped off.

Police said one of the victims, who is pregnant, was shot in the left arm and the bullet continued through her arm and into her stomach. They called 911 and had friends drive them to the hospital.

All victims are expected to survive, the police department said.

Graves and Phillips were arrested without incident during a traffic stop Friday near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and US 301.

Phillips is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and Graves is facing charges of “principle attempted second degree murder.” Police say the charges are in principle because Graves is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle, not the shooter.

