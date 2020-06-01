TAMPA (WFLA) — The One Tampa fund pre-application process for small businesses affected by COVID-19 is underway.
“This rent, mortgage, and essential utility relief plan will provide direct grant payments for eligible businesses for one month,” the city says.
Critically impacted businesses will be able to start the first step of the application process Monday, June 1.
To sign up, go to OneTampa.org. Applicants can also call the Tampa’s Recovery Hotline at 1-833-TPA-INFO for assistance.
LATEST STORIES:
- Illinois man federally charged for rioting, passed out explosives in Minneapolis
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is officially underway
- Florida Rep. warns protesters that AR-15 rifles ‘will be a very common sight’ for looters
- Tampa curfew continues as business owners hope for peace and calm
- Pre-application process begins for small Tampa businesses impacted by COVID-19