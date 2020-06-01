Pre-application process begins for small Tampa businesses impacted by COVID-19

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, “For Sale By Owner” and “Closed Due to Virus” signs are displayed in the window of a store in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law rose sharply in March, and attorneys who work with struggling companies are seeing signs that more owners are contemplating the possibility of bankruptcy. Government aid my simply be too little too late. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The One Tampa fund pre-application process for small businesses affected by COVID-19 is underway.

“This rent, mortgage, and essential utility relief plan will provide direct grant payments for eligible businesses for one month,” the city says.

Critically impacted businesses will be able to start the first step of the application process Monday, June 1.

To sign up, go to OneTampa.org. Applicants can also call the Tampa’s Recovery Hotline at 1-833-TPA-INFO for assistance.

