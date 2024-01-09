TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy winds and powerful storms are causing widespread power outages across Florida and the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday.
Below is a list of outages reported by local power companies.
Tampa Electric Company
According to TECO’s power outage map, 5,920 customers are without power.
Click to see TECO’s power outage map.
To report an outage to TECO, you can make a report on its website.
If you see a down power line or open transformer, call 813-223-0800 or 1-888-223-0800. You can also report gas leaks by calling 1-877-TECO-PGS (1-877-832-6747).
Peace River Electric
Peace River Electric has not reported any power outages at this time.
You can report an outage online or call 800-282-3824.
Click here to view the outage map.
Florida Power and Light
The following counties have reported outages:
- Manatee County — 395 customers without power
- Sarasota County — 178 customers without power
To learn how to report an outage, you can visit the FPL website. You can also see the outage map here.
Duke Energy
The following counties have reported outages:
- Pinellas County —10,014 customers without power
- Pasco County — 725 customers without power
You can report an outage on the Duke Energy website or by calling 800-228-8485. To see the outage map, click here.
Lakeland Electric
There are currently only 3 outages in Lakeland at this time.
You can report an outage on the Lakeland Electric website or by calling 863-834-4248. To see the outage map, click here.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative
The following counties have reported outages:
- Citrus — 365 customers without power
- Hernando — 372 customers without power
- Pasco — 5,421 customers without power
- Polk — No outages have been reported
- Sumter — 1 customer without power
Check WREC’s outage map here.
