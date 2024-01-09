TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy winds and powerful storms are causing widespread power outages across Florida and the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday.

Below is a list of outages reported by local power companies.

Tampa Electric Company

According to TECO’s power outage map, 5,920 customers are without power.

Click to see TECO’s power outage map.

To report an outage to TECO, you can make a report on its website.

If you see a down power line or open transformer, call 813-223-0800 or 1-888-223-0800. You can also report gas leaks by calling 1-877-TECO-PGS (1-877-832-6747).

Peace River Electric

Peace River Electric has not reported any power outages at this time.

You can report an outage online or call 800-282-3824.

Click here to view the outage map.

Florida Power and Light

The following counties have reported outages:

Manatee County — 395 customers without power

395 customers without power Sarasota County — 178 customers without power

To learn how to report an outage, you can visit the FPL website. You can also see the outage map here.

Duke Energy

The following counties have reported outages:

Pinellas County —10,014 customers without power

Pasco County — 725 customers without power

You can report an outage on the Duke Energy website or by calling 800-228-8485. To see the outage map, click here.

Lakeland Electric

There are currently only 3 outages in Lakeland at this time.

You can report an outage on the Lakeland Electric website or by calling 863-834-4248. To see the outage map, click here.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

The following counties have reported outages:

Citrus — 365 customers without power

Hernando — 372 customers without power

Pasco — 5,421 customers without power

Polk — No outages have been reported

Sumter — 1 customer without power

Check WREC’s outage map here.

As storms begin to roll in through the Tampa Bay area, stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.