Power outages affect TECO, Duke Energy customers in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned of a power outage in the Tampa Bay area that is affecting thousands of TECO customers.

According to the TECO outage map, 2040 customers are affected in the area of Fiddlers Cove and Hounds Hollow along I-275 and US-41.

Another 1187 are also without power on Davis Islands.

TECO crews are estimating the power should be restored in both areas by 1 a.m.

Duke Energy’s outage map also shows small areas without power in Pinellas and Pasco.

500 people are currently without power in New Port Richey.