Postal service changes could mean higher prices, slower mail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A proposed overhaul of the United States Postal Service could increase prices and make mail delivery slower.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced his 10-year plan to help stabilize the agency, which he says is facing a whopping $160 billion in losses over the next decade.

The plan would delay the current 1-to-3-day standard delivery to as much as five days in some areas.

If the plan is approved, Congress would be on hook for most of the costs, which would include funding to make the majority of postal trucks electric.

“It’s an ambitious plan. I am not sure if it’s realistic, and it depends a lot on Congressional assistance and a lot on expecting customers to just pay more with less service,” said Michael Plunkett, President and CEO of the Association of Postal Commerce.

According to Plunkett, the $44 billion revenue plan would kick off this summer with a 6% to 7% increase in prices.

Dejoy said people can “expect rates to increase,” but that the postal service was “not in a position right now to identify exactly how much the first class stamp will go up.”

The news comes as the USPS faces increased criticism for long wait times, and slow or no delivery.

The American Postal Workers Union said it supports part of the plan, but has “deep concerns” that parts of it, if implemented, would fail to meet its stated goal of providing excellent service.