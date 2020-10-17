Portion of Gulf Blvd. closed after crash involving pedestrian

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 1200 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Injuries to the pedestrian are reported to be life-threatening.

Both north and southbound lanes on Gulf Blvd. are closed for approximately two hours.

