Porn link posted during online social studies class in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An investigation is underway after a handful of students clicked on a porn link that was posted during an 8th grade online social studies class last week in Bradenton.

Because of Tropical Storm Eta, The Imagine Lakewood Ranch charter school held all classes online Thursday, November 12. The campus was closed and all classes were held via Google Meet.

While the social studies class was in session, a school spokesperson said six or seven students clicked on a link that took them to a web stream that was broadcasting a pornographic website.

A parent called the school principal, Selenia Quinones, who immediately notified the teacher and canceled class.

Imagine released the following statement:

The safety and security of our students is always our top priority. Imagine Lakewood Ranch utilizes GoGuardian monitoring software to filter explicit content on school-issued devices. Our IT team is investigating exactly how this occurred and determining who was behind it and/or whether the classroom was compromised/hacked by someone outside.

Imagine is a public charger school system with more than 30,000 K-12 students spread across seven states and the District of Columbia.

