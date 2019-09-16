Popular Citrus County paddleboarder found dead in Kings Bay

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Joshua Grant Hensley, 43 of Crystal River, was well-known and well-liked.

Hensley owned Big Foot Paddle Boards and was often seen dressed as his favorite movie character, Captain Jack Sparrow.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Hensley was seen leaving Hunter Springs Park. Rangers there know him well and became concerned when he did not return for his car.

Monday morning a large search began in King’s Bay near Pete’s Pier. Hensley’s body was found before noon by a charter fishing captain, Zac Zachry.

“Of course you are sad about it. I mean, you’ve seen him around and it’s unfortunate, he’s got kids, he’s got a family and he seemed to be a really, really nice genuine person,” said Zachry.

Many in the area knew Hensley because of his costume and his love of paddleboarding.

“Josh was a great guy. He was very well-loved in this community, he was one of our regulars here,” said Jami Moriarty, who is a manager at Crackers Restaurant in Crystal River. “He would always dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow. He was great with taking pictures with the kids. Always had a kind, friendly thing to say to everybody.”

“This town is truly going to miss him, great guy,” said Lori Taeschner, who also works at Crackers. “When I got the call this morning from the sheriff’s office, I was so taken by it and then to find out that was his demise is terrible. I’m sorry for the family.”

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not yet determined a cause of death.