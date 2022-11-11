TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.

Starting Nov. 25 and open through New Year’s Eve, “Miracle at Mezzo,” located at Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails in St. Pete, and “Miracle on Main,” located at Strandhill Public Tampa Heights, will serve up festive drinks.

The cocktail menu at the locations feature the “Christmapolitan,” “Christmas Carol Barrel,” ”Snowball Old-Fashioned,” “Santa Little Helper,” “Holiday Spiked Chai,” “Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex” and more.

(Courtesy: Miracle/Sippin’ Santa)

For the first time ever, “Sippin’ Santa,” a tiki-themed holiday pop-up bar, will open in Dunedin at The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar near Tampa and St. Pete.

Sippin’ Santa will feature a over-the-top festive décor and a tiki-themed cocktail menu.

The cocktail menu includes the “Island of Misfit Toys,” “Jingle Bird,” “Yule Tide,” ‘Undertow Toddy” and “Rudolph’s Rum Rhapsody.”

(Courtesy: Miracle/Sippin’ Santa)

The venue will also offer holiday food specials created daily with fresh, local ingredients. There will also be a Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Dec. 3.

At the end of the season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with communities around the world.