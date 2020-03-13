Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Polk, Manatee, Sarasota counties, State of Florida set up call centers for coronavirus questions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Call centers have been set up locally and statewide to assist the public aiming to learn more information about the coronavirus.

POLK COUNTY

  • Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, residents can call the Department of Health at 863-519-7911

MANATEE COUNTY

  • Residents are asked to call the following number first before visiting health care providers. The Manatee Health Line is 941-242-6649. Experts will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SARASOTA COUNTY

  • The Sarasota County COVID-19 call center number is (941) 861-2883. Residents can call 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

STATE OF FLORIDA

  • The State of Florida has also set up a call center for questions at 1-866-779-6121, or email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss