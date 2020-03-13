Polk, Manatee, Sarasota counties, State of Florida set up call centers for coronavirus questions

TAMPA (WFLA) — Call centers have been set up locally and statewide to assist the public aiming to learn more information about the coronavirus.
POLK COUNTY
- Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, residents can call the Department of Health at 863-519-7911
MANATEE COUNTY
- Residents are asked to call the following number first before visiting health care providers. The Manatee Health Line is 941-242-6649. Experts will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SARASOTA COUNTY
- The Sarasota County COVID-19 call center number is (941) 861-2883. Residents can call 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
STATE OF FLORIDA
- The State of Florida has also set up a call center for questions at 1-866-779-6121, or email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
