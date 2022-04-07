POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Lookout Polk County. There’s a new “Grady” in town, and he’s already making waves across social media.

Meet parents Terry and Jillian, who decided to name their newborn baby boy after a very special Polk County icon — Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff’s office said the couple met Judd at a Christmas service in Highland Park Church last year. That’s where Terry and Jillian told the sheriff they would name their newborn son after him once he was born.

“Here he is, all 6 lbs 12 oz of him,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an Instagram post. “We think we’re in love. Congratulations to this sweet little family!!”

Dozens of people took to the comments section to congratulate the family.

“Terry and Jillian congrats on your baby!!” one person wrote. “He has a legendary name so he’s gonna be famous!!”

Another person wrote, “Congratulations to the parents and congratulations Baby Grady, you have big shoes to fill.”