WINTER HAVEN (WFLA) — Western Polk County residents can expect recycling collection to resume to an every-other-week basis starting Monday.

Customers serviced by FCC Environmental Services will be notified via mail on whether their items are collected Week A or Week B.

Households assigned to Week A will have recycling collected starting April 4.

The return comes after a one-month interruption caused by labor and supply shortages brought by COVID-19.

FCC customers are asked to report missed collection through the county’s Wastewise app, the county website, or call customer service at 863-284-4319.