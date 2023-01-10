TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday evening after a police chase that started in Polk County came to a crashing end in downtown Tampa.

Photographs from the scene show what appears to be a light-colored sedan rolled over on its side and another dark-colored sedan with severe damage to its rear passenger side.

News Channel 8 has confirmed the accident happened near the intersection of East Harrison Street and North Jefferson Street in Tampa.

It is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

