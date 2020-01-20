Police: Woman passes out with .338 BAC while walking baby in stroller in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman passed out with a BAC of .338 while walking an infant in a stroller on a public sidewalk in Clearwater Saturday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crew responded to Bay Esplanade around 2:45 p.m. after Stephanie Saladino, 46, was found passed out on a public sidewalk next to a stroller where an 11-month-old child was sleeping.

Saladino and the baby were transported to a local hospital.

Nurses told police that Saladino had a blood alcohol level of .338, four times over the legal driving limit and nearly fatal.

According to her arrest report, Saladino told police she drank wine before taking the child on a walk, and ultimately passed out on the sidewalk.

The child is currently in custody of the Child Protection Investigator for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

