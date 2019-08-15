Live Now
Police: Woman injured after shooter fires at car in Tampa

Local News

WFLA photo.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a woman was injured in Tampa on Thursday after someone fired shots into a car that was pulling away from a fight.

According to police, two groups of people were involved in a disturbance outside of the Timber Falls Apartments, which is near the intersection of 26th Street and 113th Avenue.

Shortly after midnight, police said someone fired shots into a car that was leaving, and a woman was hit by a bullet.

She was taken to UCH Fletcher in stable condition. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

