Police: Two St. Pete students arrested after holding gun in live video at school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 14-year-old students were arrested after they went live on social media holding a gun while at their St. Petersburg high school.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said a student was holding a gun on a live video while on the Gibbs High School campus during dismissal Monday.

Police said the video did not show the student threatening the school or any other students in the post.

Two 9th grade boys were said to be involved. Both were arrested and face felony charges.

