Police: Suspicious package reported at Tampa International found to be no threat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police were dispatched to Tampa International Airport Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was reported.

When scanning packages marked for delivery, police say the staff of Air General expressed concern over the contents of one package and notified airport police.

Out of caution, the Tampa Police Bomb Squad responded to inspect the package.

After inspection, police say the package contained medical supplies and there was no threat.

