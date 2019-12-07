ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after police said he molested a girl under 12 years of age and uploaded a photo of her to a Russian sharing site.
Homeland Security Investigations notified St. Petersburg Police that they found an explicit photograph of a young girl and that it originated from Jesse Millis-Dwyer’s home in St. Pete.
Detectives went to the address and questioned Dwyer. While at his residence, the detectives found other pictures of child pornography on his electronic devices, the police department said.
Dwyer is facing the following charges:
- Lewd and lascivious molestation
- Sexual battery on child under 12
- 11 counts of possession of child pornography
- Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device
- Sale or distribution to minors or using minors in production prohibited
LATEST STORIES:
- A man is paying for military members to fly home for the holidays
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser ‘hotel’ to open in 2021 at Disney World
- Police: St. Pete man molested young girl, uploaded photo to Russian site
- Tampa Bay baby returns home after mother gives birth at Charlotte airport
- Florida mom, dad, 17-year-old son all battling cancer ask for prayers, Christmas miracle