Police: St. Pete man molested young girl, uploaded photo to Russian site

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after police said he molested a girl under 12 years of age and uploaded a photo of her to a Russian sharing site.

Homeland Security Investigations notified St. Petersburg Police that they found an explicit photograph of a young girl and that it originated from Jesse Millis-Dwyer’s home in St. Pete.

Detectives went to the address and questioned Dwyer. While at his residence, the detectives found other pictures of child pornography on his electronic devices, the police department said.

Dwyer is facing the following charges:

Lewd and lascivious molestation

Sexual battery on child under 12

11 counts of possession of child pornography

Unlawful use of a 2-way communication device

Sale or distribution to minors or using minors in production prohibited

