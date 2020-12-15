Police serve warrant on St. Pete store accused of allowing, assisting in drug deals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department served a warrant on a convenience store which allegedly allowed, and even had clerks participate in drug sales within the building.

Police say surveillance footage shows Tyree Bell, who is wanted for the murder of Arnieceia Milton, a mother of two, on November 15, weighing and selling pot inside the Qwik Stop Food Mart at 49th Street South on November 1.

Detectives said one clip shows Bell exchanging money for drugs, and another shows him get a baggie from the clerk and sell it to a woman in the store.

The footage is from November 1, which police said is the same day Dameion Cookinson was killed in the store parking lot. His homicide remains unsolved.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Tyree Lamons Bell, who wishes to remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, can contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS

LATEST STORIES: