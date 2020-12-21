TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for two people responsible for a string of package thefts in the South Tampa area.
Police released surveillance images of the two suspects Monday, and said they were involved in multiple package thefts in North Hyde Park and other parts of South Tampa.
Their getaway car was a white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.
Police are asking those with information on the two suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
LATEST STORIES:
- Looking for the ‘Christmas Star?’ Here’s how to view it
- 5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete for brain tumor
- Police seek suspects in South Tampa package thefts
- Brothers killed Hardee teen Amber Woods because they mistakenly thought she was pregnant, deputies say
- Florida gas prices reach 9-month high