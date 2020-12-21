Police seek suspects in South Tampa package thefts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Tampa Police)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for two people responsible for a string of package thefts in the South Tampa area.

(Source: Tampa Police)

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects Monday, and said they were involved in multiple package thefts in North Hyde Park and other parts of South Tampa.

Their getaway car was a white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.

Police are asking those with information on the two suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss