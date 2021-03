TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman with dementia who went missing in Tampa on Thursday.

Police said 60-year-old Donna Hemmingway suffers from dementia and diabetes.

She was last seen in the 200 block of E. Fowler Avenue, wearing a black shirt, purple pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 813.231.6130.