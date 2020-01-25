Police: Security camera catches Largo man sexually batter woman behind laundromat

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested after his sexual battery of a woman behind a laundromat was caught on the business’s security camera, police said.

Investigators said Jermaine Maynard, 36, committed sexual battery on a victim behind a laundromat at Roosevelt Boulevard and 58th Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

During the battery, police said the video also shows Maynard pulling his victim off the ground and forcing her against the wall and repeatedly hitting and choking her.

The police report says Largo officers interrupted the incident and arrested Maynard.

The suspect reportedly admitted to the ‘sexual activity,’ and told police it was consensual. Maynard allegedly told police the victim ‘liked it that way.’

Maynard was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he is being held on no bond.

LATEST STORIES: