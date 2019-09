TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Police Department is searching for a stolen gift card suspect.

According to police, on Aug. 11 around 10 a.m., an unknown woman who used two stolen Target gift cards at the University Plaza Target.

Police say both cards were taken from the Moffitt Cancer Center sometime between June 11 and Aug. 11.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the situation, please contact the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.