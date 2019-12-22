Police searching for North Port girl last seen at gas station

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at a gas station on Grand Venture Drive.
Katie Sims was last seen at the Circle K at 1085 Grand Venture Drive Saturday at 4 a.m. She was pictured walking to a black SUV.
Also missing from her home is a blue and white BMX bicycle with a red wheel, police say.
Sims may have been trying to head to Jacksonville, Florida to visit family, but police want to make sure she’s OK.
Sims is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Michael Mills at 941-628-8315.
