NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in North Port are searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen near Koltenborn Road.

Police said Alexis Webster ran north along Koltenborn Road after an argument. She was wearing a black and red flannel shirt with black pants.

Webster is 5 feet 4 inches with blonde hair.

“No info if she is in danger, we just want to get her back with family,” police said.

If you see this missing teenager, you’re urged to call 941-429-7300.